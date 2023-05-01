Winds of change blowing in state, says Hooda

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 30

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said winds of political change were blowing in favour of the Congress. He claimed that people of Haryana had made up their mind to overthrow the BJP-JJP government in the state. He was at Punjabi Dharmashala in Kurukshetra to attend an event organised by senior leader Ashok Arora.

A large number of city residents, party workers, representatives of different organisations and special invitees were present on the occasion.

During the event, people told Hooda about problems, ranging from poor roads in their respective areas to family and property IDs, and electricity, water, deteriorating law and order, increasing drug addiction and unemployment.