Winds of political change sweeping state: Deepender Hooda

Tribune News Service

Jind, May 20

Congress MP Deepender Hooda has claimed that the winds of political change, which were witnessed in Karnataka, are sweeping across the country.

Addressing a public meeting in Jind today, the Congress MP said it had become obvious that the people of Haryana had made up their mind to vote for a Congress government in the state.

Failed to protect residents’ interest The coalition government has failed to protect the interests of the state and its residents. It has remained silent on issues ranging from farmers to wrestlers. Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Ex-CM

Deepender, while addressing gatherings during the “Haath Se Haath Jodo” programme, launched a direct attack on the state government, alleging widespread corruption. “Scams after scams are coming to light, like skeletons tumbling out of the cupboard. Even as the probe in one scam is yet to be completed, another scam comes to the fore, he claimed.

Reacting to the Centre’s decision on Rs 2,000 currency note, Deepender questioned how the government lost faith in its own printed note so soon. “Earlier, in November 2016, the decision of demonetisation proved fatal for the country’s economy. That disastrous decision ruined the country’s economy, industry, small businesses and the savings of the common man.”