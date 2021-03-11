Winds uproot tent at rally site

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 28

Strong winds on Saturday evening uprooted the tents erected for the rally of Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal scheduled to be held at Mela ground here on Sunday.

AAP has been terming the Kurukshetra rally to be a game changer in Haryana politics. Party workers had been making arrangements for the past 10 days for the rally.

While the main stage was reportedly intact, the area designated for the gathering was badly damaged.

AAP senior leaders, including Sushil Gupta, rushed to the rally spot to take stock of the situation and issued directions to party workers. He called upon party workers to reach Kurukshetra to redo the tent.

Sumit Hindustani, AAP spokesman, said, “Strong winds have damaged the tent but we have formed teams of activists.”