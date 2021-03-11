Winds uproot tent at rally site

Kurukshetra, May 28
Strong winds on Saturday evening uprooted the tents erected for the rally of Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal scheduled to be held at Mela ground here on Sunday.
AAP has been terming the Kurukshetra rally to be a game changer in Haryana politics. Party workers had been making arrangements for the past 10 days for the rally.
While the main stage was reportedly intact, the area designated for the gathering was badly damaged.
AAP senior leaders, including Sushil Gupta, rushed to the rally spot to take stock of the situation and issued directions to party workers. He called upon party workers to reach Kurukshetra to redo the tent.
Sumit Hindustani, AAP spokesman, said, “Strong winds have damaged the tent but we have formed teams of activists.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Could be the start, warns WHO amid monkeypox surge
The virus spreads via contact with bodily fluids, lesions on...
Scotch 'made in Mohali', police bust bottling unit
Cops seize several cases of cheap liquor and empty scotch bo...
Global connectivity for Northeast soon: EAM Jaishankar
Says ‘Act East’ and ‘Neighbourhood First’ policies will have...