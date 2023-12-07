Winter session: Congress to raise liquor tragedy, Jind harassment

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 6

The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) held a meeting today, where party MLAs decided to raise the Yamunanagar liquor tragedy and sexual harassment of students at a Jind school during the winter session of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The winter session will start from December 15.

Holding a press conference, former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the BJP-JJP had no answers to the questions of the public. “That is why, the government is just holding a three-day session. The Congress has given Adjournment and Calling Attention motions on over 24 issues, which require a longer time for discussion,” he said.

Congress state president Udai Bhan was also present. Hooda said they also discussed the recent election results. “Pending compensation of farmers, mining scam, deteriorating law and order situation, shortage of doctors and staff in hospitals, increasing corruption, declining education facilities are also on our agenda,” he added.

“CET paper leak, veterinary surgeon recruitment scam, compensation for crops and non-purchase of paddy at MSP will be raised in the House,” he said.

