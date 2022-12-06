Winter session from Dec 26

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The winter session of the state Asssembly will begin on December 26. Governor Bandaru Dattatreya has issued a notification in this regard. TNS

2 IAS officers transferred

Chandigarh: IAS officer Saket Kumar, Commissioner, Karnal division, has been given additional charge of the Director General, AYUSH. Dr Jainder Singh Chhilar, Additional Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department, has been posted as Additional Secretary, Finance Department. TNS

Student cremated in Karnal

Karnal: The body of 20-year-old student Kartik Saini, who was killed in an accident in Toronto, Canada, reached Karnal on Sunday evening and he was cremated on Monday. He was hit by a pickup truck in Toronto last Wednesday, said the family. TNS

Car falls into drain, 1 dead

Kurukshetra: Vishal Chopra (36) of Pehowa died after the car he was travelling in fell into a drain on the Ambala road late Sunday night. Vishal reportedly lost control on the vehicle and the car fell into Sarasvati drain. Proceedings have been initiated under Section 174, CrPC.