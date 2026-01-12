Winter’s sweet stories disappearing from rural kitchens

Across villages in Sirsa and Fatehabad, the aroma of jaggery, fennel seeds and desi ghee once drifted from kitchens and filled courtyards, especially during the winter months. Traditional snacks such as gulgula, suhali, and malpua were more than food; they carried culture, health and family traditions in every bite. Today, many young people hardly recognise these names.

Advertisement

“These foods kept us full and strong,” said Bimla Devi, a resident of Shahpur Begu village. “We worked hard in the fields and, gulgula and suhali gave us energy. Today’s children know only chips and burgers.”

Advertisement

In earlier times, women in villages prepared these snacks with patience and love. Festivals, guests or even ordinary afternoons felt incomplete without them. A plate of gulgula or suhali was a reflection of care, skill and tradition. Beyond taste, these foods were practical. Families travelling long distances carried them because they stayed fresh for days, no roadside hotels required.

Advertisement

Sunita Rani of Nejia village recalled how children learned cooking at their mother’s side. “We learned every detail — how much jaggery to melt, how to fry each piece. Now, children only know brand names. They don’t ask what goes into their food,” she said.

Health was another reason these foods were so valuable. Made from jaggery, fennel and whole wheat, the snacks aided digestion, boosted immunity and provided energy for long hours of physical work. Unlike today’s packaged snacks, there were no preservatives, no chemicals — just wholesome, homemade ingredients.

Advertisement

Some traditions still survive. During the winter months, especially the monsoon-winter overlap of Sawan, families prepare these dishes on Saturdays as part of old customs. When married daughters were sent gifts, gulgula and malpua were included. But over time, shop-bought sweets have largely replaced them.

Sixty-year-old Beermati Devi from Musahibwala village in Sirsa district continues to make gulgula at home. “I learned this from my mother,” she said. “When my grandchildren eat it, I feel hope. But if we stop now, these recipes will vanish forever.”

In Bhattu village of Fatehabad district, former local council member Anita Dhaka stressed the cultural significance. “This is about identity, not just food,” she said. “If the next generation doesn’t know these tastes, they will also forget the values behind them — patience, care, self-reliance and connection with the land.”

Fast food has swept through villages. Children prefer burgers, pizza and packaged snacks over homemade dishes. The consequences are visible: digestive issues, obesity and weaker immunity are on the rise. Elders worry that without conscious effort, their food heritage may disappear within a generation, Anita Dhaka added.

She said, across Haryana’s villages, a quiet alarm is spreading. These winter snacks are more than recipes; they are a link to the past, to culture and to health. If the younger generation does not learn, gulgula, suhali, and malpua may remain only in memories and textbooks — while the sweet, nutty aroma of village kitchens becomes a thing of the past, Anita added.