 With 10-fold hike, annual budget for gaushalas raised to Rs 400 crore : The Tribune India

  Haryana
With 10-fold hike, annual budget for gaushalas raised to Rs 400 crore

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said the state government has made a ten-fold hike in the annual budget for gaushalas, raising it to Rs 400 crore, in order to tackle the stray cattle menace in the state. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 29

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said the state government has made a ten-fold hike in the annual budget for gaushalas, raising it to Rs 400 crore, in order to tackle the stray cattle menace in the state. He announced this during a monthly meeting of the District Grievance and Redressal Committee. As many as 14 complaints were redressed by the minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said the government’s committment to cow welfare is reflected in the budget for the gaushalas, which has been increased from Rs 40 crore to Rs 400 crore. He said that village panchayats have been asked to submit their proposals to set up shelters, for which adequate financial support would be provided by the Animal Husbandry Department and the Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog.

The CM also said the residents of high-rise residential societies in the city will be provided with enhanced amenities, including fire-fighting systems. He added action would be taken against builders who do not provide required facilities in their projects. The city has over 200 high-rise commercial and residential buildings, and the safety department struggles to deal with fires in buildings more than 12 metres high due to lack of basic infrastructure.

The CM also directed the authorities concerned to resolve the problem of shortage of irrigation water in some villages, including Mohna and Narhawali. He also directed the officials to ensure silt is cleared and pumps are set up a various places by December-end.

In addition, the officials were asked to take tough action against those involved in illegal constructions. He also advocated for swift resolution of public complaints through alternative options to avoid lengthy legal processes.

#Faridabad #Manohar Lal Khattar


US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler

US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler

On Biden admn’s request, smuggler was held in Czech Republic...

81 crore to benefit as Centre extends foodgrain scheme

81 crore to benefit as Centre extends foodgrain scheme

PMGKAY to continue for 5 more years from January next

Oldest Manipur militant group signs peace pact

Oldest Manipur militant group signs peace pact

Centre's decision on Delhi CS tenure upheld by SC

Centre's decision on Delhi CS tenure upheld by SC

In Punjab, single mothers, HIV and cancer-afflicted to get ration cards

In Punjab, single mothers, HIV and cancer-afflicted to get ration cards


