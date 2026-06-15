With 100% electronic court summons, Haryana ranks No. 1 in India for implementation of new criminal laws

Haryana has achieved a significant milestone in the modernisation of its criminal justice system with 100 per cent electronic generation of court summons and more than 90 per cent consumption of e-charge sheets under the new criminal laws, reinforcing the state's position as a national leader in technology-driven policing and judicial processes.

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The achievements were highlighted during the 33rd State Apex Committee (SAC) meeting on Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) and Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Monday. The meeting reviewed the implementation of the New Criminal Laws, CCTNS and ICJS initiatives across the state.

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DGP Ajay Singhal informed that Haryana has secured the No. 1 position on the National New Criminal Laws Dashboard since June 7, 2026, and has remained at the top 44 times during the last 59 months since June 2021. The state had also secured the first position on the Pragati Dashboard in April 2026.

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The committee was informed that Haryana Police continues to deliver exemplary citizen-centric services, maintaining a perfect 10 out of 10 score on the Right to Service (RTS) Dashboard through the HarSamay portal. More than 88.84 lakh citizen applications have been disposed of within prescribed timelines, making Haryana Police one of the state's best-performing departments in public service delivery.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi appreciated the outstanding performance of the department and directed all stakeholders to sustain the momentum, ensure timely implementation of pending projects and continue leveraging technology to make policing, investigation and justice delivery more efficient, transparent and citizen-friendly.

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Reviewing judicial integration initiatives, the committee noted that all court summons are now being generated electronically through the Court Information System (CIS), marking a major step towards a paperless justice ecosystem. The successful integration of police and court systems has also resulted in e-charge sheet acceptance crossing the 90 per cent mark under the new criminal laws, significantly improving efficiency and transparency in criminal investigations and prosecutions.

A major focus of the meeting was the ongoing modernisation of police infrastructure under ICJS 2.0. Procurement and deployment of advanced technology equipment, including high-end desktop computers, UPS systems, multi-function printers, QR-code readers and printers, video conferencing endpoints and LED display systems, are being pursued to strengthen digital policing and seamless information sharing among police, prisons, prosecution, forensic science laboratories and courts.

SP, State Crime Record Bureau, Nitika Gahlaut informed that several critical hardware components have already been supplied, including fingerprint scanners, tablet-based biometric attendance devices and video conferencing cameras, while procurement of additional equipment is at various stages of implementation. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has approved approximately Rs 34 crore for strengthening the ICJS 2.0 ecosystem in Haryana, reflecting the scale of the state's digital transformation programme.