With 1,662 applications for 240 seats, LLB leads admission race at Rohtak varsity

The three-year LLB course continues to witness the highest demand at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, with the university receiving the highest number of applications for the course among all postgraduate and professional programmes for the upcoming academic session.

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According to university officials, as many as 1,662 candidates have applied for admission to the three-year LLB (Hons) programme against just 240 seats, translating into nearly seven applications for every available seat.

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“The field of law offers diverse career opportunities in both the government and private sectors, which is why the course has remained in high demand over the years. Besides the three-year LLB programme, the integrated BA LLB course is also witnessing strong demand as an increasing number of students are opting for professional programmes over traditional degree courses,” said Prof. Jaswant Saini, Convenor, LLB Five-Year Admission Committee.

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The university has received a total of 12,364 online applications for admission to all certificate, diploma and postgraduate programmes, which together offer 4,710 seats.

Sunit Mukherjee, Director (Public Relations) at MDU, said the university had stepped up preparations for the admission process for the 2026-27 academic session. Besides the LLB programme, several other courses have also witnessed a healthy response from aspirants.

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“The Faculty of Life Sciences has received 648 applications for its 370 seats, while management programmes have attracted 978 applications for 440 seats. The LLM programme has received 711 applications for 180 seats,” he added.

Among humanities courses, the MA English programme has emerged as one of the most preferred, with 483 applications for 60 seats. In the Faculty of Social Sciences, the Department of Psychology has received 416 applications for 70 seats.

The entrance examinations for these programmes would be conducted from July 13 to July 17. The results would be declared from July 20 onwards, while the first provisional merit list would be released on July 21.

The first round of admission counselling is scheduled to commence from July 23. Candidates can obtain further details from the university website and the respective departments.

Meanwhile, the second round of counselling for undergraduate programmes under MDU will begin from July 1.