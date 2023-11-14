With 2 more deaths in spurious liquor case, toll rises to 20

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 13

The toll in the hooch tragedy has risen to 20, with the death of two more persons in Yamunanagar district today. The deceased have been identified as Sushil Kumar of Saran village and Ramesh of Mandebari village.

So far, 18 deaths have been reported in Yamunanagar district and two in Ambala.

Yamunanagar police spokesman Chamkaur Singh said an accused Rajesh Kumar had been arrested today, taking the number of those arrested in the case to 13. Rajesh is the brother of deceased Sushil Kumar, who had reportedly taken spurious liquor from Rajesh, who ran an illegal vend. He will be produced before a court tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Haryana Congress state president Udai Bhan today criticised the BJP-JJP government for the deaths due to spurious liquor and demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

“There is no coordination between the Excise and Home departments. Such an illegal business cannot run without police involvement. The Home Minister should resign,” he stated.

Bhan met the families of the victims and said a Congress worker was suspended from the party after his name surfaced in connection with the case.

“After the matter related to Mange Ram, who was a PCC delegate, came to my notice, he was suspended and a report was sent to the party high command. The police should take action, irrespective of political links,” he added.

