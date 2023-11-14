 With 31 ADO posts lying vacant, department relies on contractual employees : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • With 31 ADO posts lying vacant, department relies on contractual employees

With 31 ADO posts lying vacant, department relies on contractual employees

With 31 ADO posts lying vacant, department relies on contractual employees


Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, November 13

The Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department is facing a severe staff shortage and is dependent on contractual staff to deal with the challenge of stubble burning and verification of farmers and fields under various schemes in Karnal district, which is one of the major agricultural districts in the state.

‘Timely surveys not being conducted’

Farmers allege that due to staff shortage, the department has been facing difficulties in conducting timely surveys and inspections of fields during the attack of any pest or disease. Due to a lack of field-level specialists, they are not able to get timely advisory services, affecting crop yields and profitability.

The situation can be gauged from the fact that of 127 sanctioned posts, 72 are lying vacant and 52 regular staff members are on duty to serve the farming community.

Of the total posts, 41 are sanctioned for Agriculture Development Officers (ADOs). However, only 10 regular employees are working while the remaining 31 posts have been lying vacant for the past couple of years, resulting in a lack of adequate agricultural services and facilities for the farmers, said the data of the department. Besides, of 36 posts of field man, 14 are yet to be filled.

Authorities aware of staff crunch

The higher authorities are aware of the shortage of staff. We have deployed contractual field staff to educate farmers about various diseases and pest attacks, besides ensuring all kinds of verifications under various programmes. Also, around 70 employees were working as contractual staff under different schemes. Dr Wazir Singh, deputy director, agriculture

Farmers allege that due to a lack of staff, the department has been facing difficulties in conducting timely surveys and inspections of fields during the attack of any pest or disease.

Due to a lack of field-level specialists, they could not get timely advisory services, affecting crop yields and profitability, they said.

“ADOs provide technical guidance and support to farmers in adopting improved and sustainable agricultural practices, such as crop diversification, integrated pest management, soil health management, crop residue management, and organic farming. Due to shortage, farmers have been facing problems and do not get technical assistance on time,” claimed Sewa Singh Arya, BKU president.

The authorities, however, claim that they have been ensuring all services to farmers with the help of regular and contractual staff members. “The higher authorities are aware of the shortage of staff. We have deployed contractual field staff to educate farmers about various diseases and pest attacks, besides ensuring all kinds of verifications under various programmes, such as soil health card, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Mera Fasal Mera Byora, crop residue management, natural farming, etc,” said Dr Wazir Singh, Deputy Director, Agriculture (DDA).

Around 70 employees were working as contractual staff under different schemes, added the Deputy Director of Agriculture.

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Karnal #Pollution #Stubble Burning

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada Police release footage of Indian-origin 'gangster' Harpreet Uppal, his 11-year-old son killed in gang shootout

2
Business

Raymond head Gautam Singhania announces separation from wife

3
Punjab

Over two dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Punjab's Ludhiana

4
India

Justin Trudeau reaffirms allegation on Nijjar, says India 'kicked out' Canadian diplomats

5
World

Sunak Cabinet rejig: Indian-origin Braverman sacked as Home Secretary, ex-PM Cameron returns as Foreign Secretary

6
Trending

Is Mrunal Thakur dating Badshah? Video from Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party of them holding hands goes viral

7
India

TMC leader shot dead in West Bengal, assailant lynched

8
Himachal

Pratibha Singh, son Vikramaditya visit Himachal Pradesh CM as he returns to Shimla after treatment at Delhi AIIMS

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's air quality deteriorates to 'severe' category; noise levels increase; UT Administration's cracker-bursting restriction goes for a toss

10
Punjab

Bullet fired by unknown person hits Punjab cadre IAS officer’s residence in Chandigarh, no one injured

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Delhi gas chamber again as ban on Diwali crackers goes up in smoke

Delhi gas chamber again as ban on Diwali crackers goes up in smoke

AQI ‘severe’ in several parts | Odd-even on cards

After 2-day relief, farm fires surge to 1,624 in Punjab

After 2-day relief, farm fires surge to 1,624 in Punjab

Post Diwali, air quality dips in most cities across Haryana

Post Diwali, air quality dips in most cities across Haryana

AQI hovered around ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ during the past 24 ...

Prevent misuse of freedom of expression, India tells Canada

Prevent misuse of freedom of expression, India tells Canada

Tiger 3 fans burst crackers inside theatre; this is dangerous: Salman

Tiger 3 fans burst crackers inside theatre; this is dangerous: Salman


Cities

View All

AQI level recorded at 235 on Diwali night in Amritsar

AQI level recorded at 235 on Diwali night in Amritsar

Orders on restricting crackers go up in smoke; no case filed

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO celebrates Diwali in Amritsar district schools

11 fire incidents on Diwali night, no casualties reported

Festive season sees discharge of worship material in UBDC

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

Curbs no deterrent, fireworks go on unabated

Curbs no deterrent, fireworks go on unabated

Air quality takes a hit on Diwali night

75 report nuisance due to bursting of crackers

Health facilities in city see 177 eye injury, burns cases

Panchkula residents flout norms too

CBI seeks L-G’s nod to probe extortion charge against Satyendar Jain

CBI seeks L-G’s nod to probe extortion charge against Satyendar Jain

1,175 road mishap fatalities till October 31: Police

Traffic advisory ahead of trade fair in Delhi

Gopal Rai blames UP, Haryana for pollution in Delhi

New Delhi Municipal Council doubles parking fee

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

In Jalandhar, only 125 balers to manage stubble on 4.25 lakh acres

'Black Diwali' for residents of 16 villages

Heroin worth Rs 50L seized, 2 drug peddlers arrested

Rs 7.5 lakh robbery case cracked, 1 held

Paddy harvest almost complete in Ludhiana district, 1,291 farm fires so far

Paddy harvest almost complete in Ludhiana district, 1,291 farm fires so far

32 fire incidents occurred on Diwali, no injuries reported

Many burst crackers beyond time slot

Five vehicles involved in pile-up on highway

Martyr Sukhdev’s kin robbed of Rs 4L

Businessmen at old bus stand struggle this Diwali, demands remain pending

Businessmen at old bus stand struggle this Diwali, demands remain pending

255 episodes of ‘natak mela’

City team win basketball title