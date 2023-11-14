With 31 ADO posts lying vacant, department relies on contractual employees

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, November 13

The Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department is facing a severe staff shortage and is dependent on contractual staff to deal with the challenge of stubble burning and verification of farmers and fields under various schemes in Karnal district, which is one of the major agricultural districts in the state.

‘Timely surveys not being conducted’ Farmers allege that due to staff shortage, the department has been facing difficulties in conducting timely surveys and inspections of fields during the attack of any pest or disease. Due to a lack of field-level specialists, they are not able to get timely advisory services, affecting crop yields and profitability.

The situation can be gauged from the fact that of 127 sanctioned posts, 72 are lying vacant and 52 regular staff members are on duty to serve the farming community.

Of the total posts, 41 are sanctioned for Agriculture Development Officers (ADOs). However, only 10 regular employees are working while the remaining 31 posts have been lying vacant for the past couple of years, resulting in a lack of adequate agricultural services and facilities for the farmers, said the data of the department. Besides, of 36 posts of field man, 14 are yet to be filled.

Authorities aware of staff crunch The higher authorities are aware of the shortage of staff. We have deployed contractual field staff to educate farmers about various diseases and pest attacks, besides ensuring all kinds of verifications under various programmes. Also, around 70 employees were working as contractual staff under different schemes. Dr Wazir Singh, deputy director, agriculture

Farmers allege that due to a lack of staff, the department has been facing difficulties in conducting timely surveys and inspections of fields during the attack of any pest or disease.

Due to a lack of field-level specialists, they could not get timely advisory services, affecting crop yields and profitability, they said.

“ADOs provide technical guidance and support to farmers in adopting improved and sustainable agricultural practices, such as crop diversification, integrated pest management, soil health management, crop residue management, and organic farming. Due to shortage, farmers have been facing problems and do not get technical assistance on time,” claimed Sewa Singh Arya, BKU president.

The authorities, however, claim that they have been ensuring all services to farmers with the help of regular and contractual staff members. “The higher authorities are aware of the shortage of staff. We have deployed contractual field staff to educate farmers about various diseases and pest attacks, besides ensuring all kinds of verifications under various programmes, such as soil health card, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Mera Fasal Mera Byora, crop residue management, natural farming, etc,” said Dr Wazir Singh, Deputy Director, Agriculture (DDA).

Around 70 employees were working as contractual staff under different schemes, added the Deputy Director of Agriculture.

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Karnal #Pollution #Stubble Burning