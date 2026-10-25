DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / With 31 medals, players have done Haryana proud in Asian Para Games: Arti Singh Rao

With 31 medals, players have done Haryana proud in Asian Para Games: Arti Singh Rao

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:36 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao. File
Advertisement

Haryana’s para-athletes have created history with their outstanding performance at the Asian Para Games, held in Japan from October 18 to 24. Indian athletes won a total of 114 medals at the international competition, with Haryana securing 31 medals, including nine gold medals, along with silver and bronze medals. Congratulating all the athletes, their coaches, support staff, family members and all sports officials, Arti Singh Rao, president of the Para Sports Association of Haryana, expressed pride.

India finished fourth in the medal tally with 114 medals.

Advertisement

Athletes who won gold medals include Sumit Antil (javelin), Honey (javelin), Pranav Soorma (club throw), Harvinder Singh (archery), Sandeep Kumar (400m race), Nitesh Kumar (badminton), Dharambir (club throw), Sumit (javelin) and Rinku (javelin).

Advertisement

Honey, an athlete from Rohtak district, created a new world record in the F37 category of javelin with a throw of 60.49m. Meanwhile, Sandeep Kumar from Hisar won gold in the T44 category of the 400m race with a time of 52.28 seconds, breaking the world record and creating history.

Silver medallists from Haryana include Bhawna (archery), Pooja (archery), Pramod (1,500m race), Nitesh Kumar (badminton), Kokila (judo), Manish Narwal (shooting), Ashok Malik (powerlifting) and Manjeet and Kapil Kumar in their respective events.

Advertisement

Bronze medallists include Navdeep (javelin), Himanshu (swimming), Dharambir (club throw), Ajay Kumar (400m race), along with Pradeep, Sukhchain, Karamjot, Honey, Rohit, Sandeep, Praveen and Rahul in their respective events.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts