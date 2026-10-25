With 31 medals, players have done Haryana proud in Asian Para Games: Arti Singh Rao

Haryana’s para-athletes have created history with their outstanding performance at the Asian Para Games, held in Japan from October 18 to 24. Indian athletes won a total of 114 medals at the international competition, with Haryana securing 31 medals, including nine gold medals, along with silver and bronze medals. Congratulating all the athletes, their coaches, support staff, family members and all sports officials, Arti Singh Rao, president of the Para Sports Association of Haryana, expressed pride.

India finished fourth in the medal tally with 114 medals.

Advertisement

Athletes who won gold medals include Sumit Antil (javelin), Honey (javelin), Pranav Soorma (club throw), Harvinder Singh (archery), Sandeep Kumar (400m race), Nitesh Kumar (badminton), Dharambir (club throw), Sumit (javelin) and Rinku (javelin).

Advertisement

Honey, an athlete from Rohtak district, created a new world record in the F37 category of javelin with a throw of 60.49m. Meanwhile, Sandeep Kumar from Hisar won gold in the T44 category of the 400m race with a time of 52.28 seconds, breaking the world record and creating history.

Silver medallists from Haryana include Bhawna (archery), Pooja (archery), Pramod (1,500m race), Nitesh Kumar (badminton), Kokila (judo), Manish Narwal (shooting), Ashok Malik (powerlifting) and Manjeet and Kapil Kumar in their respective events.

Advertisement

Bronze medallists include Navdeep (javelin), Himanshu (swimming), Dharambir (club throw), Ajay Kumar (400m race), along with Pradeep, Sukhchain, Karamjot, Honey, Rohit, Sandeep, Praveen and Rahul in their respective events.