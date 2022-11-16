With 4 fresh dengue cases in Karnal, total count reaches 213

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 15

With four fresh cases of dengue reported on Tuesday, the total count in the district has reached to 213, including one death. However, the health authorities claim that the severity of the disease is not high and patients are recovering with supportive treatment. As per the data by Health Department, last week only 22 platelets units were required for treating dengue patients. Apart from dengue, other viral infections are also on the rise here. The department cautioned residents to be vigilant and follow precautionary measures like washing hands, using masks and following social distancing.

Of the total 213 cases, Karnal city has recorded the highest number of cases (119), followed by Indri CHC area (26), Kunjpura CHC area (22), Nissing CHC area (17), Gharaunda CHC area (14), Taraori CHC area (5), Assandh CHC area (4), Ballah CHC (3), Nigdhu CHC (2) and Nilokheri CHC area (1).

“The trend of dengue cases has declined in the past week. We have issued guidelines to private doctors to report each and every patient with dengue-like symptoms. A patient is considered positive for dengue only if he or she tests positive in Mac Eliza test,” said Dr Yogesh Sharma, Civil Surgeon.

Seven teams of the Health department have been working in the Karnal city area, and 105 teams have been monitoring the rural and sub-urban areas. Each team includes a medical officer, two multipurpose health workers, an ASHA worker and a breeding checker. The severity of the disease is not high and people are recovering without being hospitalized. So far, 3,693 households have been issued with notices for the breeding of mosquitoes, he added.

Dr Anu Sharma, Deputy Civil Surgeon, appealed to people to use mosquito repellents and wear full-sleeved clothes to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

