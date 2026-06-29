The Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU), Palwal, India's first government skill university, is launching 12 programmes this session. These include B Pharma, D Pharma, BSc Nursing, BSc Physiotherapy, BSc Agriculture, B Voc in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, B Voc in Printing and Packaging, B Voc in Interior Design, B Voc in French Language, Bachelor of Performing Arts (Music), Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) and LLM.

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Talking to The Tribune, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dinesh Kumar said, "SVSU has implemented the dual education model — theory followed by on-the-job training — which is now being adopted by most skill universities in India, including Assam Skill University, Telangana Skill University, and upcoming skill universities in Bihar, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Madhya Pradesh, which are in the process of implementing our skill education model."

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He added, "Our curriculum is divided into two parts — students spend 40 per cent of their time in the classroom studying theory, while 60 per cent is spent in industry through on-the-job training. Students learn fundamental principles at the university for a fixed period and then spend the rest of their time gaining practical experience directly on factory floors or in corporate settings."

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He pointed out that the varsity has partnered with more than 125 industries. "Industry is actively involved in everything from curriculum design to the admission process and training." He said the university's labs are not ordinary laboratories but actual production units.

"We have also initiated Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL). We convert prior learning experiences into degrees and diplomas through our evaluation process. Several batches have already graduated under this system. We have also conducted RPL for thousands of plumbers and tubewell operators working in the Haryana Government's Public Health Department."

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On placements, Prof Kumar said, "At SVSU, the placement rate is around 82 per cent. However, our real parameters are deeper. We look at how long our students stay with companies (retention rate), how quickly they receive promotions compared to others, and how many students start their own startups. In collaboration with SIDBI, we ran a Super 30 project under which 22 of our students have registered their startups."

On how AI has impacted curriculum and job scenario, Prof Kumar said, “AI has completely transformed the old ways. Jobs that involved repetitive tasks are now being automated. According to one estimate, one-third of skill sets will change by 2027. However, it is not true that everyone will become unemployed because of AI. Skilled people are still needed to develop and run AI systems. There are many jobs where humans cannot be replaced. Therefore, we are preparing students for problem-solving. We have made ‘AI literacy’ mandatory in most programs. Whether it is mechanical, logistics, or agriculture, students are being taught to use AI tools and predictive analytics.”

On the requirements of the Industry, Prof Kumar pointed out, “Currently, there is a huge shortage of skilled youth in advanced manufacturing technologies such as robotics, industrial automation, mechatronics, and CNC machining. There is also a significant gap in the number of certified professionals in EV (Electric Vehicle) technology, green energy, logistics, and data analytics. Degrees exist, but young people lack the practical knowledge required to handle high-tech systems.”