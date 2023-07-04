With 90K challans in June, Gurugram cops collect Rs 3 cr

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, July 3

The number of traffic rule violators is increasing in Gurugram. With 90,425 challans in the month of June alone, the Gurugram traffic police has collected more than Rs 3 crore. Most of the challans were issued for wrong parking, driving without helmets and seat belt.

DCP (Traffic) Virender Vij said riding without a helmet, not fastening a seat belt, wrong parking, driving on the wrong side and driving while using mobile phone comprised the maximum number of violations last month.

“As many as 6,762 challans were issued for wrong parking as it led to traffic congestion near markets and malls on MG Road, Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, near Sadar Bazar and other sector markets,” said DCP Vij.

A senior traffic police officer said special drives were launched from time to time by the Gurugram traffic police to curb traffic violations. In the month of June, 2,468 challans were issued for riding without a helmet, 1,886 for not fastening a seatbelt, 1,547 for lane-changing and 1,487 for driving on the wrong side.

A total of 90,425 challans were issued, of which 42,009 challans were issued manually and 48,416 were online postal challans.

“Of the total revenue of Rs 3.10 crore collected in June, Rs 2.61 crore were collected through manual challans while Rs 46.20 lakh through postal challans and Rs 2.84 lakh through e-challans. The campaign will continue and strict action will be taken against those who do not follow the traffic rules,” said DCP Vij.