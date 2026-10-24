With no power, water supply, citizens block roads in Ambala

After power cuts affected daily life and water supply in different pockets of Ambala and Kurukshetra, the frustrated residents expressed their resentment and even blocked different roads for a brief period to mark their protest.

The residents said the inverter backups ran out, and they were not getting generators on rent. Not only domestic but commercial activities were also badly hit by the power failure.

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In Ambala, residents of Defence Colony, Prabhu Prem Puram, Hira Nagar, Baldev Nagar, Barara, Saha, and several other pockets faced long power cuts. The residents said due to prolonged power cuts and no response from the Electricity Department, they were left with no other choice but to hold protests. The protesters also held heated arguments with the commuters during the blockade.

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The residents slammed the state government and the Electricity Department employees for the hardship and said while the district administration had issued emergency contact numbers, the officials failed to resolve the complaints.

Meanwhile, police officials and BJP leaders were seen persuading the protesters and also visiting power houses to get power restored.

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The government offices also faced power disruption and the District Bar Association had also suspended work.

Ambala DBA president Rohit Jain said, “Due to the continued disruption in electricity supply in most parts of Ambala district and the chambers complex, advocates were facing considerable inconvenience and were unable to prepare their cases and carry out their professional work efficiently. In view of the prevailing situation, the work was suspended in all courts on Friday.”

In Kurukshetra, the residents held protests at Mohan Nagar Chowk, Amin Road, Jhansa Road and Brahma Chowk in Thanesar City, and also at different locations in Pehowa. The residents said the power supply was purposely disrupted by the employees just to harass the public and put pressure on the government. Action should be taken against the union leaders and members for their act.

Meanwhile, the district administration had to arrange generators for tubwells to resume water supply in the affected areas.

Thanesar MLA Ashok Arora said, “The government has failed to handle the situation. The employees had already given an ultimatum for a strike, but the government failed to act in time and make adequate alternative arrangements. While the citizens of Haryana are suffering without power and water, the BJP is busy holding meetings to strengthen its party organisation. The BJP government should apologise and ensure uninterrupted power and water supply.”