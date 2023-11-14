Withdraw investigation handed over to those on contract, directs Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 13

In a significant judgment on legality and appropriateness of engaging retired officers on a contractual basis for sensitive investigative roles, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the withdrawal of probe handed over by the State Vigilance Bureau to persons engaged on a contractual basis.

Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj also directed that the charge-sheet filed by such an investigating officer would not proceed further. The order will remain in operation at least until the next date of hearing in December.

“Further, the rank of Superintendent of Police in the state of Haryana is assigned in the cadre of All India Services (Indian Police Services) and it is incomprehensible to perceive that appointment at the post of an IPS cadre is being made on a contractual basis, more so when the state is not competent to make appointment to the substantive post itself,” Justice Bhardwaj observed.

The order raising critical questions regarding the legality of engaging retired officers on a contractual basis for conducting probe came on a petition challenging the investigation and the proceedings arising out of an FIR registered on September 29, 2022, in a cheating and corruption case registered under Sections 409, 420 and 120-B, Indian Penal Code, and the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Appearing before Justice Bhardwaj’s Bench, counsel Amandeep Vashisth and Manish Soni argued that the investigating officer in the present case was a DSP, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Faridabad. A retired CBI officer, he had been engaged in the State Vigilance Bureau.

The Bench was told that officers had been engaged on a contractual basis as consultants to guide the investigating officer in the ACB after retiring from the Central government in 2022. But the employees engaged on a contractual basis had not only conducted the investigation and filled up the case diary, but also filed the final investigation report under Section 173 (8) of the CrPC, instead of guiding the investigating officers.

Justice Bhardwaj asserted that the State’s reply did not make any reference to substantive provision of law under which police officers could be engaged on a contractual basis to conduct investigation, to exercise the powers of gazetted officers and also file the final reports.

The judge added that an attempt was made by the State counsel to contend that the engagement was in exercise of the executive powers, but the documents did not show any such power had been exercised by the competent authority.

“Vital questions arise for consideration of this court, as to whether investigating officers could be appointed to the gazetted rank of Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police by way of contract and whether they were authorised to conduct investigation in law and file charge-sheet is yet to be determined,” he asserted.

‘No illegality’, but probe work withdrawn

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has withdrawn probe work from persons engaged on a contract basis in the light of the interim order of the High Court. The state government is set to file a reply on the next date of hearing in December. Three persons were presently engaged on a contract basis in the ACB and they were not handling probes in any of the ongoing cases related to senior officers. Sources said there was no “illegality” in appointing retired officials in the ACB, which was not created by the Police Act, but by an executive order. The government could appoint others against non-cadre posts.