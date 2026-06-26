Within 24 hours, 3 IAS officers get new postings  

The Haryana government on Friday issued new transfer and posting orders, with three IAS officers getting transferred within 24 hours.

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The 2010-batch IAS officer Prabhjot Singh was serving as Director-General, Technical Education. On June 25, he was transferred to the post of Director General of State Transport. But on Friday, he gets the posting of Director-General, Environment, and Secretary, Environment, Forests, and Wildlife Department.

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The 1997-batch Indian Forest Service officer, S Narayanan, was serving as Director-General and Secretary of the Higher Education Department. On June 25, he was posted as Director-General, Environment, and Secretary, Environment, Forests and Wildlife. But on Friday, he is again transferred as Director-General, Higher Education Department, Secretary, Higher Education Department, and will also hold the charge of Director-General, Technical Education.

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The 2013-batch IAS officer, Virender Kumar Dahiya, was holding the charge of Director, Environment, and Special Secretary, Environment, Forests and Wildlife Department, as well as Director, State Transport. On June 25, he received the posting order as Director, Higher Education, and Special Secretary, Higher Education Department, as well as Director, Technical Education. On Friday, he is back as Director, State Transport.