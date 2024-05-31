Without salaries for months after transfer, teachers threaten protest

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 30

Primary schools teachers in Sirsa district have been distressed for the past three months as they have not received their salaries. The issue was raised prominently by various block heads during a district meeting organised by the Government Primary Teachers’ Association at the local Jat Dharamshala on Thursday.

Presiding over the meeting, District Head Vijay Sharma stated that in March and April, primary teachers from 2004, 2008, and 2011 batches were transferred within the district, and teachers from the 2017 batch were allocated to their home districts. Subsequently, a peculiar situation arose in many schools of the district — salaries could not be released due to the absence of vacancies as per the teacher-student ratio on the Management Information System (MIS). After the matter came to the organisation’s notice, it was brought to the attention of the district office and the state executive.

Vijay Sharma stated that instructions were immediately issued at the state and district level to release salaries against vacant positions in other schools in various regions. However, though nearly two months have passed since these orders were issued, the situation remains unchanged and the teachers are awaiting their salaries.

At today’s meeting of the teachers’ association, it was decided that if a solution was not found in the next two days, the organisation would have to resort to agitation. The association’s state executive representative Tilak Bhardwaj, district secretary Vijay Saharan, district treasurer Shailendra Dhillon, senior deputy chief Prem Chand, Sirsa block chief Sandeep Rundla and others were present at the meeting.

Meanwhile Buta Ram, DEEO, Sirsa, revealed that 82 teachers are affected by this problem, and their data and records have been sent to the headquarters. He explained that once their e-posting is completed, their salaries would be disbursed. He added that efforts are being made to ensure that all teachers receive their salaries as soon as possible.

