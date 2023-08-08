Witness assaulted, hurt in court complex in Fatehabad

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 7

A witness in a case was stabbed and seriously injured by two assailants in the court complex in Fatehabad town today. Bablu, a resident of Jandwala Sottar village, had come to the court complex for deposition in a case. As he was proceeding towards the lawyers’ chambers, two youths engaged in a heated exchange with him and then assaulted him with knives.

