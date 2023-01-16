Woman, 11-year-old son killed in road accident in Ambala

Ambala, January 16
A woman and her son were killed and three injured when their car rammed into a stationary truck on the Ambala-Jagadhri highway here on Monday, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Poonam (42) and her son Akul (11), they said.
Shashi Kumar, a resident of Yamuna Nagar, was returning from Machhiwara in Ludhiana with his family members after attending a function, they said.
According to police, Kumar lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into the truck.
Shashi, his son Kapil and granddaughter Sanu sustained injuries in the accident and were rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, they said.
