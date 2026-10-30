Woman, 2 accomplices held for honey-trap; demanded Rs 1 crore to withdraw rape complaint

The police have arrested a woman along with her two male accomplices in a honey-trap case involving a prominent local resident.

The woman had lodged a rape complaint against the resident at the local Women police station.

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The woman and her two accomplices allegedly demanded Rs 1.05 crore to withdraw the complaint. When the amount was refused, they scaled down their demand to Rs 75 lakh and then to Rs 50 lakh.

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The younger brother of the targeted man recorded the conversation and handed it over to the police along with a counter-complaint.

On the basis of the complaint, the police registered an FIR under Sections 308(6) and 61 of the BNS.

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Following that, the woman and her two accomplices were arrested and produced before a local court, which sent them to judicial custody.