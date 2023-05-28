Woman, 2 aides held for husband’s murder

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 27

A woman was arrested along with her lover and another accomplice for allegedly killing her husband in Yamunanagar district.

The accused have been identified as Kajal, her lover Tony, alias Mukhiya, of Beeta village of Ambala district and Tony’s friend Arun of the same village. They were produced before a court in Jagadhri yesterday and sent to judicial custody.

Abhilaksh Joshi, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Jagadhri, said Sukhwinder belonged to a village in Ambala district, but he and Kajal had been living in a rented accommodation in Bhagwanpur village for the past few months. The DSP said Sukhwinder, who worked in a factory, was found dead in his room on May 24.

“On the complaint of Sukhwinder’s kin, a case was registered against the wife of the deceased under Section 302 of the IPC at Sadar police station, Jagadhri, on May 24,” he said.

The DSP added that working under the guidance of SP Mohit Handa, a police team headed by Kusum Bala, SHO of Sadar police station, Jagadhri, and Rakesh Kumar, in-charge of CIA-2, jointly investigated the case.

During the investigation, it was found that Kajal was having an illicit relationship with Tony and they wanted to get married. They allegedly hatched a conspiracy to kill Sukhwinder.

“On May 23, Kajal called Tony, who along with his friend Arun, came to their room. They strangulated Sukhwinder with a rope and fled from the spot,” the DSP added.