Woman, 2 minor daughters found 'murdered' in Haryana's Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, November 7

The bodies of a woman and her two daughters were found lying in a house at the grain market of Kalanaur town in Rohtak district on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Nimpi (31), Avni (10) and Avantika (8).

According to police, the bodies were lying on a bed and it seems the three were strangled to death.

The exact cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem, said a police official.

The police have registered a case and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

The woman's husband, a trader, has been detained for questioning.

Senior police officials and a forensic team have reached the scene.