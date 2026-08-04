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Home / Haryana / Woman, 2 sons arrested for robbery at plywood trader's house in Yamunanagar

Woman, 2 sons arrested for robbery at plywood trader's house in Yamunanagar

They fled with Rs 3 lakh in cash and a silver coin from the house

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 05:45 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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A team of CIA-I of Yamunanagar district police with the three accused.
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A team of CIA-I of Yamunanagar district police arrested a woman and her two sons for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery at the residence of a plywood trader in Professor Colony of Yamunanagar.

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Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesman said that the accused had been identified as Varsha Rani of Azad Nagar and her two sons Harsh and Manpreet and they would be produced before a court in Jagadhri on Wednesday.

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According to the police, the robbery took place on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1 and a woman along with her sons entered the house of plywood trader Bhuvnesh Bansal, held the watchman hostage at knifepoint and fled with Rs 3 lakh in cash and a silver coin from the house.

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Following the incident, Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal directed the district police to launch a special operation to trace and arrest the accused.

A special team led by Incharge of CIA-I Raj Kumar, along with ASIs Manish and Sukhdev, head constables Amarjeet Singh and Kuldeep Singh, constable Manish and woman constable Rajbala was constituted to investigate the case.

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Incharge of CIA-I, Raj Kumar said that acting on a tip-off, the team arrested the main accused Varsha Rani of Azad Nagar (Yamunanagar) and during interrogation, she confessed to the crime and led the police to the recovery of the stolen silver coin and Rs 50,000 in cash.

He said that Varsha disclosed that she had carried out the robbery with the help of her two sons Harsh and Manpreet and both were subsequently arrested based on her disclosure.

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