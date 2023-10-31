Woman, 8-yr-old daughter die in LPG cylinder blast

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, October 30

A woman, identified as Suman, and her 8-year-old daughter were killed, while another minor daughter suffered injuries, when an LPG cylinder exploded in their house at Prajapati Mohalla in Bahadurgarh town here today. The injured girl was taken to hospital, from where she was referred to the PGIMS, Rohtak.

The incident took place when Suman turned on the gas stove to prepare food in the evening. The cylinder exploded, causing the roof to collapse. Suman reportedly died on the spot.

Hearing the sound of the explosion, neighbours rushed to the spot and pulled the girls out of the debris. They were rushed to hospital, where one of them succumbed to injuries.

#Jhajjar