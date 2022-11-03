Woman accuses former friend of rape, harassment

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 2

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her former friend. She alleged that the accused had sent her objectionable photos to her relatives and was threatening to kill her if she did not marry him.

The victim, a resident of Ambala, stated that she was working for a private company in 2014 when she came in contact with Jagesh Kumar, a native of Bulandshahar district in UP.

“We became good friends. Soon, Jagesh proposed me for marriage, but I denied his proposal. He took advantage and forcibly assaulted me without my consent. Later, he took my photos in bridal attire and informed everyone of getting married. He repeatedly assaulted me and pressurised for marriage. Even after I left the job and started a new one in Rohtak, the accused continued to harass me,” the victim said in her complaint.

Later, the accused sent her objectionable photos to her fiancé, relatives and acquaintances. “My engagement was broken, but Jagesh continued to harass me. On October 18, I filed a complaint with the Ambala police but the accused said that the police can’t do anything wrong to him. I am in fear as he can harm me and my family,” the victim added.

A zero FIR was registered by the Ambala police and was transferred to the Gurugram police on Monday. “As per the zero FIR, an FIR has been registered and the probe is underway. The accused will be arrested soon,” said inspector Deepak Kumar, SHO of the Sushant Lok police station.