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Home / Haryana / Woman accuses guard of sexual assault at Panipat civil hospital; case filed

Woman accuses guard of sexual assault at Panipat civil hospital; case filed

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 09:10 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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The Panipat police have registered a case against a guard for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman patient at the Civil Hospital on Sunday night.

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According to the information, the 57-year-old woman, a resident of Panipat, was brought to the Civil Hospital on Sunday. The doctor advised an X-ray and CT scan, following which she was taken to the CT scan room.

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The accused was employed by a private company providing CT scan and MRI services at the hospital under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

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In her complaint to the police, the woman stated that she suffers from heart disease and several other ailments. After she experienced pain, her family members brought her to the Civil Hospital, where the doctor advised an X-ray and CT scan. She alleged that while her family members were outside the CT scan room, the accused touched her private parts and bit her on the lips. She further alleged that the accused threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident.

Later, she informed her family members about the incident, following which the police were called. A case was subsequently registered at the City police station.

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The woman was reportedly referred to PGI Rohtak.

Meanwhile, Dr Vijay Malik, Civil Surgeon, Panipat, said, “A female patient arrived last evening and was sent for a CT scan. The CT scan and MRI facilities are being provided under the PPP mode, and the manpower is also engaged by the private service provider. As per the information, the guard shifted the patient to the table, and after the scan, the patient also returned. However, allegations were later levelled against the guard.”

“The police have registered an FIR. We have also sent a notice to the company seeking its explanation. It has also been instructed to ensure that a female attendant remains inside the room during tests of female patients to prevent any such incident in the future. Following the incident, the company terminated the services of the person against whom the allegations were levelled,” he added.

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