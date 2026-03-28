The Panipat police have booked three persons, including a woman advocate, for allegedly being involved in a honey trap case. All three accused were already behind the bars in another honey trap case of a Malaria Inspector of the Health Department.

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The case has been registered after the victim met a social worker Savita Arya and she took him to Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh. The city police began a probe in the case.

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Satpal, a resident of Atawla village, in his statement to the DSP, Headquarters, on March 19 said he went to the district court complex for some work on May 30, last year. He met a girl, Anju Kadian, there. She took his mobile phone and made a call on her mobile phone.

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He received a whatsapp call from her at night 9.30pm on the same day. She collected information from him and said that she was divorced and she wanted to be remarried. She asked him to fix her marriage somewhere and also asked him to come to her house the next day at 11am. As per the scheduled time, he reached her house, which was on the fifth floor. He found her alone there.

She took him inside the house and began behaving in an inappropriate manner with him. Meanwhile, another person Sonu Jaglan came there and alleged that he was raping his wife. They threatened to lodge a case against Satpal.

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When he requested them to leave him, they demanded Rs 10 lakh for not lodging any case against him. Meanwhile, they called an advocate, Pooja Sharma, and she mediated between them and settled the matter within Rs 6 lakh. He gave Rs 2.40 lakh to them.

The victim further said that they took him to the court where Sonu and Advocate Pooja Sharma bought a Rs 100 stamp paper, on which they wrote the balance amount.

The victim further said the advocate then sent a court notice for the balance amount. Feeling scared to confront them Satpal went to Himachal Pradesh and stayed there for a long time. He further said, when he read a case was registered against them by Rajesh, a Malaria Inspector, he also approached the police.

Following his complaint, the City police have registered a case against Anju Kadian, Sonu Jaglan and Advocate Pooja Sharma under 308 (2), 308 (6) and 351 (3) of the BNS and began a probe into the matter.

All three accused were arrested by the police in another honey trap case in which they blackmailed Rajesh, who was posted as a Malaria Inspector in the Health Department last year.

They demanded Rs 11 lakh from the Malaria Inspector by threatening to lodge a fake rape case against him. The same advocate had settled the matter for Rs 4 lakh. Later, the police registered a case and arrested the accused. All three accused are in judicial custody so far.