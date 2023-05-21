Woman, aide get life imprisonment for killing husband

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 20

A mother of two children and her accomplice were sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment for killing her husband in 2019.

The motive behind Aalamgir’s (victim) murder was illicit relationship between convicts Nashreena and Wahid, alias Kala.

Public prosecutor Aman Kaushik said Rajinder Pal Singh, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ), District Court, Jagadhri, delivered the judgment on May 18.

The ASJ also imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 each on Nashreena and Wahid, both residents of Naiwala village of Yamunanagar district. In case of default in payment of fine, the convicts would further undergo simple imprisonment for a period of two months.

The younger brother of the deceased, Gafoor, a resident of Naiwala village, got an FIR registered at the Bilaspur police station on October 3, 2019, in which it was stated that his elder brother Aalamgir had been missing since the night of September 30, 2019.

However, the next day on October 4, 2019, complainant Gafoor got his supplementary statement recorded with the investigating officer that his brother Aalamgir, alias Chuhra, had two children — a daughter (14) and son (9).

He told the police that he had come to know that his brother’s wife Nashreena had an illicit relationship with Wahid. On the night of September 30, 2019, his brother and his wife Nashreena had a fight due to Wahid. Wahid had already left his wife. He further claimed that Nashreena and Wahid had murdered Aalamgir that night and concealed his body.

Nashreena, who was arrested on October 4, 2019, told the police that after killing Aalamgir, they (she and Wahid) hid his body in a septic tank inside the courtyard of their house. The police recovered the body from the tank that day itself.

When the police arrested Wahid on October 6, 2019, he confessed to killing Aalamgir with a wooden stick.