Woman alleges rape, 5 booked

Gurugram, April 29
A 24-year-old woman called here for job from West Bengal was allegedly gang-raped several times by at least five men in the Chakkarpur area, the police said on Saturday.
According to the complaint, one of her acquaintances, who brought her here, pushed her into prostitution and she was gang-raped by more than five men. She alleged those men threatened to kill her if she exposed them. “As per the complaint, an FIR was registered last night and we are verifying the facts,” said Nitish Aggarwal, DCP.
