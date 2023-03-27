Woman among three drug peddlers arrested in Karnal, Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Karnal/Faridabad, March 26

A team of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) has arrested two drug peddlers and seized 1.1 kg of drugs from them, the police have said.

The suspects have been identified as Sagar, alias Sonu, and Kuldeep, both residents of Adiana village in Panipat district.

On a tip-off, a team of the HSNCB arrested the suspect near Kohand village on the National Highway No. 44 on Sunday, said Fateh Singh, in-charge of the Karnal unit of the bureau.

During their interrogation, the suspects disclosed that they had brought the contraband from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh.

“A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act at the Gharaunda police station in this connection,” he said.

“The suspects will be produced in court on Monday to seek their police remand,” said the HSNCB in-charge. Meanwhile, the Faridabad police arrested a woman and recovered 610 gram of drug at Shyam Nagar here on Sunday.

The suspect has been identified as Rajni. She is a native of Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh. On a tip-off, a raid was conducted at the slum clusters in Shyam Nagar under operation “Akraman”.

A case was registered under the NDPS Act against the woman. The suspect was produced in court, which sent her to judicial custody.