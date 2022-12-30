Woman among three held in honey trap case

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 29

The Ram Nagar police have arrested three members of a gang, including a woman, allegedly involved in a honey trap case. They were blackmailing a man from Rajound in the Kaithal district. They were caught red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000 from the complainant.

The suspects were identified as Vikas, Monu, and a woman of Karnal, while two persons, including a paramour of the woman, were absconding, said Jagbir Singh, SHO, Ram Nagar police station.

The police had received a complaint from a resident of Rajound, in which he stated that a woman had invited him to her residence in Karnal, where Vicky was already present. They thrashed him and made his objectionable video, the complainant said. Later, they started blackmailing complainant. The suspects had already taken Rs 1.03 lakh cash and a cheque of Rs 4 lakh from the complainant. They were also demanding Rs 1 lakh from him and threatening to make his video viral.

On his complaint, the police laid a trap and arrested the trio red-handed while accepting money near a railway overbridge on Tuesday.

“A case has been registered against the suspects under Sections 384, 420, 323 and 34, IPC. We have recovered Rs 17,500 from them. They have been sent to judicial custody by the court,” the SHO said.