Home / Haryana / Woman among three killed in road accident in Rohtak

Woman among three killed in road accident in Rohtak

The mishap occurred on National Highway No. 152-D in Rohtak district early on Friday morning

Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:06 PM Oct 10, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Three persons, including a woman, were killed as their car rammed into a truck parked on National Highway No. 152-D in Rohtak district early on Friday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Kirat and Krishna from Jind district and Sachin from Sonepat.

Kirat's mother, who was serving at Rajasthan Police, had passed away. Kirat, his maternal aunt Krishna and his mother's colleague Sachin were bringing her body back from Rajasthan.

Their car, which was ahead of the vehicle in which the body was being brought, rammed into a truck parked on the highway near Rohtak.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and a case has been registered.

