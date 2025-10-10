Woman among three killed in road accident in Rohtak

Three persons, including a woman, were killed as their car rammed into a truck parked on National Highway No. 152-D in Rohtak district early on Friday morning.

Advertisement

The deceased have been identified as Kirat and Krishna from Jind district and Sachin from Sonepat.

Advertisement

Kirat's mother, who was serving at Rajasthan Police, had passed away. Kirat, his maternal aunt Krishna and his mother's colleague Sachin were bringing her body back from Rajasthan.

Advertisement

Their car, which was ahead of the vehicle in which the body was being brought, rammed into a truck parked on the highway near Rohtak.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and a case has been registered.