Woman arrested for blackmailing businessman in Karnal

The Gharaunda police arrested a woman red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000 from a trader by threatening to implicate him in a case of rape and molestation. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 11

The Gharaunda police arrested a woman red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000 from a trader by threatening to implicate him in a case of rape and molestation. The accused has been identified as Suman of Gharaunda. She was arrested on Thursday and was produced in the court on Friday from where she was sent to judicial custody.

Jitender Kumar, a resident of Gharaunda, filed a complaint with the police on March 8, in which he said occasionally, the woman to him for financial help. He gave her some money twice, but when he said a no to her for the money, she threatened to implicate him a case of fake rape and molestation, said the police. “A case has been registered and a probe started. A trap was laid and the woman arrested from the shop of the complainant where she was called to take the demanded money”, said the police spokesperson. —

