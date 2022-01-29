Woman arrested for 'blackmailing' patwari in Karnal

Karnal, January 28
The Karnal police have arrested a woman for allegedly blackmailing a patwari on the threat of getting a rape case registered against him.
In police custody
We have arrested the woman from Ashok Viharin Gurugram and she has been taken on one-day police remand. Jasbir Singh, IO, Sector 32/33 police station
She had already taken Rs. 1.4 lakh from him, said the police.Jasbir Singh, investigation officer of the Sector 32/33 police station, said the woman of Vikas Nagar in the city had filed a complaint that her husband was a patwari and posted in Gohana in Panipat district and did not return on January 22.On January 24, he sent a message to her brother-in-law, informing him that he had been trapped by a woman and she had been demanding Rs 5 lakh from him.The brother-in-law had sent Rs 2 lakh to him, later her husband demanded Rs 3 lakh more, following which she approached the police. “We have arrested the woman from Ashok Viharin Gurugram and she has been taken on one-day police remand on Wednesday, and we recovered Rs 1.4 lakh from her,” he added.
She came in contact with the patwari around one and a half years ago, when he was posted in Charkhi Dadri, he added.
