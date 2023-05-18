Woman arrested for honey-trapping

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 17

The crime branch has arrested a 20-year-old woman belonging to Agra in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly blackmailing a government employee after honey-trapping him.

According to police officials, the suspect has been identified as Poonam, residing in Etmadpur village of Faridabad. She had been working as a house help at the victim’s residence. After getting into a physical relationship with the victim, she allegedly clicked his pictures and started blackmailing him. She extorted Rs 2 lakh from him in the last two years. She threatened to upload the pictures on social media and lodge a rape case against him if he didn’t pay her regularly.

It is alleged that she recently demanded Rs 1 crore from him and sought the transfer of one of his properties in her name.

The victim agreed to pay the money in monthly installments of Rs 50,000, but also lodged a police complaint. She was arrested by the police when she came to collect the money at a designated spot. The police have recovered a mobile phone and Rs 50,000 from her.