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Home / Haryana / Woman arrested in Tiger Shroff firing case from Haryana; 13 held so far

Woman arrested in Tiger Shroff firing case from Haryana; 13 held so far

The woman is nabbed from Karnal on Sunday; her identity or role in the crime not disclosed yet

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:44 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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The incident took place when Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club in Mumbai's Juhu area in a car. Image credit: Video grab/ANI
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The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested one more accused, a woman, from Haryana in connection with the actor Tiger Shroff firing case, a police official said on Monday, taking the number of those held so far to 13.

The woman was nabbed from Karnal on Sunday, he said, without disclosing her identity or role in the crime.

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According to the Crime Branch official, the 22-year-old accused was apprehended with the assistance of the Karnal police, and further legal action to bring her to Mumbai was under way.

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With this, 13 people, including alleged shooters, have been arrested so far in connection with the October 18 firing at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area when he was leaving a football ground. While the 36-year-old 'Baaghi' actor escaped largely unhurt, his car driver and a bystander, a vlogger, were injured in the shooting.

The arrested accused include three women.

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The Crime Branch has been conducting raids across multiple states as part of its ongoing probe to track down all individuals involved in the conspiracy, logistics, and supply of weapons, said the official.

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