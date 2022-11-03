Woman arrested on theft charge

Gurugram, November 2
High drama prevailed in Farrukhnagar when locals thrashed a woman considering her a child thief, but later it was found that the child was with her and she had stolen utensils from a shop.
An FIR has been registered at the Farrukhnagar police station and the police arrested the woman.
The woman was held on the charge of child-lifting and was thrashed. According to the police, the woman, along with two other women, had come to Farrukhnagar from Delhi to steal utensils. A two-and-a-half-year-old child was with them. She had stolen utensils but was not a child thief, said the police.
“The accused has been identified as Sunita, a resident of Sultanpuri, Delhi. She was let-off on bail after she joined the investigation,” said Head Constable Vinod Kumar, investigating officer.
