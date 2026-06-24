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Home / Haryana / Woman ASI, aide held taking Rs 35K bribe in Haryana

Woman ASI, aide held taking Rs 35K bribe in Haryana

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 07:42 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a woman Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and her alleged accomplice for accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 in Fatehabad district on Tuesday.

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The accused have been identified as L/ASI Talwinder Kaur, posted at the Bhattu Kalan police station, and Kasturi, a private individual, who allegedly acted as an intermediary in the transaction. According to the bureau, the complainant alleged that Talwinder Kaur had demanded the bribe money to avoid registering an FIR against his son in connection with a complaint received at the police station. The ASI allegedly arranged for the bribe money to be collected through Kasturi. After verifying the complaint, the State Vigilance (SV) and the ACB unit in Fatehabad laid a trap. During the operation, Kasturi was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. Officials said further investigation revealed the involvement of Talwinder Kaur, following which she was also arrested.

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A case has been registered at the SV&ACB police station, Hisar, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.The bureau said a probe was on.

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