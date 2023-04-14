Woman ASI assaulted by constable at police station in Gurugram; FIR registered, SHO transferred

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 14

A clash broke out between a male constable and a woman assistant sub inspector (ASI) in the premises of Sector 37 police station here today. The constable allegedly thrashed the lady ASI and also threatened to kill her.

An FIR has been registered against the constable at Sector 10 A police station. Meanwhile, taking serious note of the quarrel in the police station by the police commissioner, the woman station house officer (SHO) of Sector 37 police station was transferred with immediate effect. Sources said that the constable will also be suspended soon.

According to the police the incident took place on the premises of Sector 37 police station on Wednesday night when arguments started between constable Pravesh and ASI Poonam when ASI asked the constable to not interfere while talking with the complainant of a rape case. Soon after a clash broke out between them and both started manhandling each other. Later other cops intervened and set aside both of them.

At that time Inspector Sunita, SHO, was not present at the police station and later she reached the police station and questioned both of them. When the top police officers came to know about the matter, an ACP rank officer reached the police station.

On Thursday, ASI Sunita filed a complaint against constable Pravesh and accused him of beating and threatening to kill her. Following her complaint, an FIR was registered against the constable under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 10 A police station.

A senior police officer confirms that SHO Inspector Sunita has been transferred to the police line. Inspector Aman Beniwal has been appointed as SHO, he added.

“Following the complaint an FIR has been registered and probe is underway. Action will be taken as per law,” said a police officer.

