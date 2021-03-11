Woman ASI caught taking bribe

Jhajjar, June 4
The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau caught a woman ASI posted at the women police station here red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant on Friday.
Rajbir of Koyalpur said the ASI was demanding bribe from him and had threatened to implicate him in a false rape case if he did not pay the money. Acting on the complaint, a Vigilance team laid a trap and caught the ASI red-handed. “Probe is on after the filing of a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act,” said a VB spokesman.
