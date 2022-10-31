Woman ASI caught taking bribe

Panipat, October 30
The State Vigilance Bureau (SVB) here today caught a woman Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in lieu of removing the name of an accused from a criminal case.
The accused has been identified as ASI Poonam. As per information, a woman resident of Model Town had filed a complaint against her husband, her husband’s paramour and others. Following the complaint, a case was registered against them. ASI Poonam demanded Rs 30,000 for removing the name of a female accused from the case. The woman accused gave Rs 10,000 to the ASI.
Meanwhile, her father filed a complaint with the State Vigilance Bureau after which a case was registered. The woman ASI called the accused’s father to the Model Town police station. A trap was laid and the ASI caught while accepting the bribe. The team recovered Rs 20,000 from her pocket.
