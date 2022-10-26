Woman assaults son, husband ; booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 25

In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly beat up her son for not waking up. She also allegedly bit her husband when he objected to her act. The husband has filed a complaint and an FIR has been registered at the Sector 14 police station.

According to the complaint filed by a Mianwali Colony resident, he got married in 2011 and has a 10-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter.

“On Sunday morning my wife asked my son to wake up and when he did not get up, she got angry and started beating him. I saved my son and she attacked me also and bit me. She also threatened to kill me and my son, and finally, I had to move to the police as my wife is like a monster,” said the man in his complaint.

