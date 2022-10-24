Mahendragarh: Woman axed to death by husband

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, October 23

A man allegedly axed his wife to death in a drunken state at their house in Khatoti Khurd village in the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Manisha and the accused, Shri Bhagwan, who had fled the spot, was later arrested by the police.

Manisha worked at a private hospital to make ends meet as her husband was a habitual drinker. Domestic feud is stated to be the reason behind the murder.

The police have started an investigation and

have booked a case of murder after a complaint was filed by the deceased’s father Begraj.

