Woman axed to death in Jhajjar over property dispute

Woman axed to death in Jhajjar over property dispute

Sources say after committing the crime, accused consumed a poisonous substance and was subsequently admitted to the hospital
TN Ninan
Jhajjar, Updated At : 02:14 PM Feb 24, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A 52-year-old woman, Sunita, was axed to death allegedly by her husband’s elder brother in Priya Colony, Jhajjar city, on Sunday night. The murder is believed to have been triggered by a property dispute.

The police have registered a murder case against the accused, Rajbir, following a complaint filed by Sunita’s daughter.

Sources said that after committing the crime, Rajbir consumed a poisonous substance and was subsequently admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Investigating officer Dharamvir stated, “We received information about the crime at 11:30 pm and immediately rushed to the scene, where the woman was found dead. Her body was sent to the civil hospital for a post-mortem examination. A forensic team also visited the scene for further investigation.”

