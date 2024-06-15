Woman booked for Rs 97.5L fraud

Rohtak: The police have booked a Delhi-based woman for allegedly duping a Rohtak resident of Rs 97.5 lakh by engaging him in a fraudulent property deal. The complainant, Sanjay Garg, alleged that he had entered into an agreement with Harshit Jain on October 25 last year to purchase a property in Rohtak. He said since then, he had paid her the said amount. “However, I got to know that the property was registered in the name of a Rohtak-based woman, and now Harshit plans to leave the country,” he said. A case has been registered against her under Sections 389 and 420 of the IPC.
