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Home / Haryana / Woman booked for drowning 2-year-old son in water tank at Sonepat village

Woman booked for drowning 2-year-old son in water tank at Sonepat village

Murder case registered by Gohana Sadar police following husband's complaint

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 06:08 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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The couple had two children, daughter Tanvi and son Chiransh.
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A woman has been booked for allegedly drowning her two-year-old son in a water tank at Mundlana village in Gohana of Sonepat district. The Gohana Sadar police have registered a case and launched a probe into the matter.

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The deceased has been identified as Chiransh, the son of Hariom of Mundlana village in Gohana. In his complaint to the Gohana Sadar police, Hariom said he was married to Priya of Ugrakheri village in Panipat district, and the couple had two children, daughter Tanvi and son Chiransh.

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The complainant further said that ever since their marriage, his wife suspected him of having an affair with another woman. He repeatedly tried to convince her that he had no such relationship with anyone. He said he was visiting Rohtak for some work on July 29 when he received information that Chiransh had drowned in a water tank while playing.

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Hariom reached BPS Medical College for Women at Khanpur Kalan and gave a statement to the police that his son had died due to drowning in a water tank before the body was sent for a post-mortem examination. After reaching home, he suspected his wife murdered his son by drowning him in the water tank. He then filed a new complaint against his wife for murdering his son.

The Gohana Sadar police registered a case against the woman and launched a probe into the matter. The FSL team has collected samples from the spot and further investigation is underway, said the police. 

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