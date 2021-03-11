Woman booked for murdering husband

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 30

A woman, along with her accomplices, allegedly killed her husband in Sector 4, Hisar. The police claimed that the deceased, Rajiv (39), was suspicious of his wife Sunita’s character and that could be the trigger behind the incident.

The deceased’s elder brother, Sanjiv Kumar, who is complainant in the case, said that on Friday night, he got information that Rajiv was seriously injured and admitted in hospital where he died later.

He added that Sunita and her sister-in-law Sonia, the latter’s son Meenu and two other persons had assaulted his brother that resulted in his death.

The police have started an investigation after registering a case.