Woman coach chargesheeted over utterances against Haryana CM Khattar

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, September 23

Haryana’s Sports Department has chargesheeted a junior woman coach for alleged utterances against CM Manohar Lal Khattar in the media. The suspended coach is pursuing a molestation case against Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh.

Department Director Yashendra Singh issued the chargesheet on September 14 under Rule 7 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016, for “major penalty”.

The “major penalties” include dismissal from service, removal from service, compulsory retirement, reduction to a lower pay structure, withholding a promotion, and withholding of increments.

The coach has been informed that the District Sports Officer, Panchkula, reported on August 11 that she had “abused” the CM in a media byte using words such as “ghatiya” (cheap) and “gira hua” (poor standards) on August 10. The byte was circulated on the social media.

The coach used “uncultured language against CM” and hurt his honour and “reputation”, says the chargesheet. It shows she is an “irresponsible” and “careless” coach, it claims.

It further says the woman coach has violated Rule 5 (iv) (for gross moral misconduct, acts subversive of discipline, riotous or disorderly behaviour) and Rule 13 (for criticism of government) of the Haryana Civil Services (Government Employees’ Conduct) Rules, 2016.

Her serious misconduct makes her liable for disciplinary action, says the chargesheet. The woman coach has been asked to submit reply within 45 days.

The Sports Department Director, however, couldn’t be reached for comment.

Earlier, the coach at a press conference on August 17 claimed she was suspended at the behest of the CM as she had raised questions on why he was defending the minister.

She was informed about her suspension on August 14. “I was upset over the announcement that the minister would hoist the Tricolour. I was agitated, but I did not abuse the CM. In fact, the CM had earlier abused me by calling me “anargal” (intemperate). I just wanted to know why he was protecting Sandeep Singh,” she had told media persons during the press conference.

The Chandigarh Police had filed a chargesheet against Sandeep Singh for molestation, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, and using a word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman on August 25 after investigating her complaint. Though the police are pressing for molestation charge, the coach has been alleging attempted rape.

#Manohar Lal Khattar